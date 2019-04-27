Neymar will make his first start since January when Paris Saint-Germain take on Rennes in Saturday's Coupe de France final.

The Brazil superstar made his return from a second serious foot injury in as many seasons when he appeared as a second-half substitute in last weekend's Ligue 1 clinching win over Monaco.

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick to inspire that 3-1 triumph over his former club and will lead the PSG forward line alongside Neymar at the Stade de France, with Julian Draxler and Angel di Maria providing support from the flanks.

Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe line up at centre-back after Thiago Silva announced earlier on Saturday that he was not fit to start.

PSG are aiming to win the Coupe de France for a fifth consecutive season. The last time they did not lift the trophy, in 2014, Rennes were beaten finalists against Guingamp.