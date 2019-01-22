Monaco have been dumped out of the Coupe de France by Ligue 2 side Metz in the latest setback for Thierry Henry's side.

Stunning goals from Gauthier Hein and Marvin Gakpa helped the Ligue 2 leaders to a 3-1 win at a sparsely populated Stade Louis II on Tuesday.

Hein opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with a curling effort, but Metz's lead was short-lived, Monaco captain Radamel Falcao levelling by converting a Djibril Sidibe cross.

Result | AS Monaco 1-3 Metz - ASM now out of the Coupe de France, following a humiliating 1-5 home loss to Strasbourg at the weekend, but this is arguably worse. The Ligue 2 club played their 2nd string & yet they dominated. Sidibé & Golovin again awful. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 22, 2019

Another high-class finish put Metz back in front in the 62nd minute, though, Gakpa arrowing a 25-yard drive across goalkeeper Danijel Subasic.

Henry sent on Cesc Fabregas but the scoreline got even worse for Monaco in the 74th minute, Hein involved as Ibrahima Niane slotted in from close range.

And Frederic Antonetti's men could have added to their lead further only for referee Antony Gautier to harshly rule out a fourth Metz goal for a foul on Subasic.

A chastening defeat for Monaco comes after they were hammered 5-1 at home by Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Saturday, a loss that saw former Arsenal and France striker Henry lose his temper.

Confronting defender Kenny Lala over perceived time-wasting, Henry appeared to use a French insult which translates as "grandson of a b****" or "your grandmother is a w****".

Monaco, a point and a place off the bottom of the Ligue 1 table, are still in the Coupe de la Ligue, however.

Henry's side are set to face Paris Saint-Germain's conquerors Guingamp in the semi-finals next week.