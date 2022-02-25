The Russian Grand Prix has been cancelled for 2022, Formula One announced on Friday.

The decision was taken following a meeting on Thursday between organisers, teams and governing body the FIA to discuss the sport's position in relation to the Ukraine crisis.

Russia president Vladimir Putin ordered a military invasion of Ukraine, which continued into a second day on Friday. There were reports that fighting had reached the capital city of Kiev at around 14:00 local time (12:00 GMT).

"The FIA Formula One World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together," the F1 statement said.

"We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation.

"On Thursday evening, Formula One, the FIA and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances."

The race at the Sochi Autodrom was due to take place over the weekend of September 23-25. Reports suggest it will be provisionally replaced on the calendar by a race in Turkey.

Earlier on Friday, UEFA moved the Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris and ordered all Russian and Ukrainian club and national teams to play home matches in UEFA competition at neutral venues, amid increasing pressure for sporting bodies to take action against Russian interests.