Real Madrid's 2019 Maelstrom - Football Crazy Podcast Episode 83

On this week's Football Crazy, La Liga returns and with it Madrid's domestic woes, Atleti and Sevilla allow Barca to pull five points clear, however, question marks hang over Valverde's men, as Huesca finally treat their home fans to a win.

Elsewhere, Cesc joins Titi, Marseille trade places with Monaco as France's dumpster fire team, Andy Carroll ignores the dress code, and Christian Pulisic gets set to bid Dortmund auf wiedersehen.

