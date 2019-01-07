Español
Keep beIN
Football Crazy

Real Madrid's 2019 Maelstrom - Football Crazy Podcast Episode 83

The wheels come off for Real Madrid, Barcelona continue to paper over the cracks, and Marseille go from bad to worse.

beIN SPORTS

On this week's Football Crazy, La Liga returns and with it Madrid's domestic woes, Atleti and Sevilla allow Barca to pull five points clear, however, question marks hang over Valverde's men, as Huesca finally treat their home fans to a win.

Elsewhere, Cesc joins Titi, Marseille trade places with Monaco as France's dumpster fire team, Andy Carroll ignores the dress code, and Christian Pulisic gets set to bid Dortmund auf wiedersehen.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes

Click here to subscribe on Acast

Click here to subscribe on iHeart

 

Follow us on:

Soccer Barcelona Real Madrid coupe de la ligue podcasts footballcrazy La Liga FA Cup
Previous It's the Most Wonderful League in the World - Foot
Read
It's the Most Wonderful League in the World - Football Crazy Episode 82
Next

Latest Stories