Maurizio 'The Underrated' Sarri Defies the Chelsea Doubters - Football Crazy Podcast Episode 100

Maurizio Sarri takes Chelsea back to the Champions League promised land as the race for a Premier League top-four finish ends with a whimper.

On this week's Football Crazy, Maurizio Sarri takes an ungrateful Chelsea side back to the Champions League as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United and Unai Emery's Arsenal come up short.

Plus, love for Getafe and Atalanta's unlikely top-four pushes, penalty pain for PSG, the fight for survival, Liverpool's  injury-stricken battle on two fronts, and an insane abuse of VAR power in MLS.    

