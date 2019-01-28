Morata's Ten-Year Challenge - Football Crazy Podcast Episode 86

On this week's Football Crazy, Alvaro Morata returns to Madrid (this time to join Atletico), it's Karim Benzema's time to shine, and Lionel Messi can't stop scoring.
In France, Leonardo Jardim retakes the reins at Monaco, Super Mario Balotelli's debutant heroics aren't enough for Marseille and PSG win but can't shake the whiff of looming crisis.
Elsewhere, Kev Bauer reports on Gregg Berhalter's USMNT managerial bow, Juventus play with the heartstrings of the rest of Serie A, there's Cup Magic in England (but not if you're Tottenham), and a four-legged pitch-invader halts proceedings in Mexico.
