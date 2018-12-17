Man United's Last-16 Nightmare - Football Crazy Podcast Episode 81

On this week's Football Crazy, the gang salivates over Monday's Champions League draw, tries to comprehend the latest Messi madness, and discusses the contrasting moods in the North East of England following Liverpool's rout of Manchester United.
Plus, Betis are back and Joaquin joins the 500 club, when it comes to Balotelli, Vieira is no Mr. Nice Guy, and Southampton's new boss bribes fans with booze.
Click here to subscribe on iTunes
Click here to subscribe on Acast
Click here to subscribe on iHeart
- beIN SPORTS: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
- Kevin Egan: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
- Kay Murray: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
- Des Norris Twitter
DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE:
- Champions League Last-16 Draw: PSG to Meet Man Utd
- Benzema Rescues Uninspired Real Madrid
- Sevilla Keep Pressure on Barca With Girona Win
- Messi Involved in All Five Goals as Barcelona Smash Levante
- Lyon Show Monaco No Mercy
- The XTRA: Courtois Interview After Narrow Madrid Win
- 10-Man Lille Hang On Against Nimes
- Liverpool Top Table After Humiliating Manchester United