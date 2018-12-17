Español
Keep beIN
Football Crazy

Man United's Last-16 Nightmare - Football Crazy Podcast Episode 81

Mourinho pulls the short straw in the UCL draw, Messi scores with his right foot, and Real Madrid win ugly... again.

beIN SPORTS

On this week's Football Crazy, the gang salivates over Monday's Champions League draw, tries to comprehend the latest Messi madness, and discusses the contrasting moods in the North East of England following Liverpool's rout of Manchester United.

Plus, Betis are back and Joaquin joins the 500 club, when it comes to Balotelli, Vieira is no Mr. Nice Guy, and Southampton's new boss bribes fans with booze.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes

Click here to subscribe on Acast

Click here to subscribe on iHeart

 

DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE:

UEFA Champions League Premier League Serie A footballcrazy La Liga News
Previous Finally, a Libertadores Final! - Football Crazy Ep
Read
Finally, a Libertadores Final! - Football Crazy Episode 80
Next

Latest Stories