In a replay of the AFCON final in more than one way, Senegal beat Egypt in a penalty shootout (3-1) to book their ticket to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The sides finished 1-1 in aggregate time, after an own goal from Saliou Ciss to give the win to Egypt in the first leg and, ironically, an own goal from Hamdi Fathi in the second leg to tie it.

The African champions, Senegal, were the dominant force with 25 shots over 5 from the Pharaohs while 9 were on target versus 1. Egypt's Mohamed El Shenawy was brilliant once again for Egypt, but couldn't avoid the defeat from the penalty point.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane scored the decisive penalty in the shootout, sealing the deal that leaves clubmate Mohamed Salah out of the quest for the World Cup.