Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers expressed his doubts about FIFA's plans to hold the World Cup every two years.

According to Rodgers, who spoke on Thursday ahead of Leicester's Premier League clash with Manchester City, to hold the event so often could put at risk the players physical integrity and wouldn't guarantee a high-quality tournament.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been tasked with examining whether shortening the gap between the finals from four years to two is possible, after a request from the Saudi Arabian football association to FIFA Congress in May.

Aleksander Ceferin, the president of European football's governing body UEFA, told The Times that the plans would "kill football" and said countries from the continent could boycott the tournament.

That followed a statement from the European Leagues group, whose 37 members include the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, the Bundesliga and Ligue 1, joined the camp in opposition to FIFA's plans.