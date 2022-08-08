The executive director of Strategy and Public Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Alfonso Zegbe, spoke in this exclusive interview with beIN SPORTS. Between many things, Zegbe talked about the plans the Mexican government has for all the Mexicans that will be traveling to Qatar 2022, how Mexico is coming along in the planning of the 2026 World Cup, and shared his thoughts about the Mexican national team that will participate in the World Cup this year.