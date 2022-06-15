The Official Poster for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ was unveiled during a special event at Hamad International Airport.

For the first time, a series of posters have been developed for the tournament – all designed by Qatari female artist, Bouthayna Al Muftah. The main poster depicts traditional headwear being thrown in the air – something which symbolizes celebration and football fandom across Qatar and the Arab world. The seven supporting posters showcase the Arab world’s passion for football and the game as something that brings families together.

“My main inspiration was the concept of collective memory,” said Al Muftah. “Most of my work focuses on past experiences, and memories, tying them to the present and archiving them in a contemporary manner. I wanted the posters to follow this theme and tell the story of Qatar’s football culture.”

She continued: “I wanted each poster to show celebration and football fandom in Qatar. The main poster depicts the ‘gutra’ and ‘egal’ [traditional headwear] being waved in the air in a celebratory manner – which is something fans do here when a goal is scored.”

FIFA Marketing Director, Jean-François Pathy, said: “The Official Poster for Qatar 2022 is an atmospheric reflection of Qatar’s artistic and football heritage. We are very proud of this beautiful series of posters that portray Qatar’s passion for football and shines a global spotlight on such a talented, female local artist.”

“These stunning posters symbolize our love of football and our excitement at hosting the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world,” said Khalid Al Mawlawi, Deputy Director-General, Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy.

“Our traditional headwear features prominently across many tournament assets – including the design of one of our stadiums, Al Thumama, the tournament logo, the Official Mascot, La’eeb, and now the Official Poster. We are very proud that our culture and heritage feature so heavily in everything related to the tournament.”



Credit: FIFA