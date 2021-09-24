It started as a competition entry and now stands as a reality - the Al Thumama Stadium will be inaugurated at the Amir Cup Final between Al Sadd and Al Rayyan on 22nd October.

It is the sixth FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament venue to be unveiled by the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy - and the first to be designed by a Qatari.

Architect Ibrahim M. Jaidah took the Gahfiya cap as the inspiration for his design.

"It's part of our tradition, not only here in Qatar or the region, it covers north Africa and a big part of Asia that they wear this Gahfiya", said Jaidah.

"So the inspiration to design a stadium with the Gahfiya, it made sense because the bowl needs protection and every stadium would have a sort of protection to shade it and to give it an identity. So the cap covers and protects it, it made a lot of sense."

The 40,000 capacity venue will host eight matches up to the quarter-finals at the next year's finals.