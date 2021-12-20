FIFA President Giani Infantino said on Monday that biennial World Cups would create an extra 4.4 billion US dollars (£3.3billion) in revenue every four years.

FIFA is proposing cutting the gap between the World Cup from four years to two as part of wider changes to the international match calendar to start from 2024.

A feasibility study from consultancy agency Nielsen was presented to federation delegates at the virtual global summit hosted by FIFA on Monday.

Nielsen predicted that playing two World Cups in a four-year period would lift revenues from 7bn US dollars (£5.3bn) to 11.4bn US dollars (£8.6bn).

The increased revenue would be made up of gate receipts, media rights, and sponsorship, delegates were told.

Based on those figures, FIFA is understood to have told delegates that 3.5bn US dollars of the extra revenue generated in the first cycle of the new calendar would be put into a member association solidarity fund.

It concludes that on average each member association would benefit to the tune of an extra 16 million US dollars (just over £12m) every four years from the solidarity fund, with FIFA Forward funding also set to go up from six to nine million US dollars every four years