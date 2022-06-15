FIFA President Gianni Infantino has congratulated the 32 nations that have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™.

President Infantino attended the two intercontinental playoff qualifiers and the conclusion of the Qatar 2022 qualifiers in Doha this week.

The 32-team field was completed on Tuesday with Costa Rica's victory over New Zealand at Al Rayyan Stadium.

Twenty-four hours earlier Australia had beaten Peru in a penalty shootout win at the same venue.

"We now know which 32 countries have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar," said the FIFA president.

"Congratulations to everyone and, of course, we welcome the fans from all 32 countries, and also the fans from all over the world who will come to Doha in November and December this year, in a few months' time, to celebrate soccer and to experience together with the greatest show on earth and the best World Cup ever."

The 2022™ FIFA World Cup Qatar will kick off on November 21 with four matches. Senegal and the Netherlands will have the honor of playing the opening match. On the same day, England will take on IR Iran, hosts Qatar will face Ecuador and the USA will take on Wales to close out the first day. The final will be played at the Lusail Stadium on 18 December.

Credit: FIFA