Biennial World Cup? Managers have their say September 12, 2021 16:48 2:23 min FIFA World Cup Arsene Wenger Pep Guardiola Jurgen Klopp Thomas Tuchel Julian Nagelsmann Fabio Capello -Latest Videos 0:30 min Ancelotti on Mbappe: "Not disappointed" 10:03 min Brest and Angers end in a entertaining draw 2:23 min Biennial World Cup? Managers have their say 1:16 min Bright Osayi-Samuel scores and the crowd goes wild 7:24 min Montpellier take care of Saint-Etienne at home 0:33 min Cricket: The dog has the ball! 0:25 min Cardona shoots to the post, Brest on the attack 0:43 min Tuchel ignores Lukaku-Ronaldo talk 1:56 min Queen congratulates Raducanu 7:58 min David Luiz completes Flamengo move