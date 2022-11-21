FIFA President Gianni Infantino spoke in this exclusive interview with beIN SPORTS. Infantino mentioned that he will be "physically watching all the games, from the first to the last." He also spoke about the rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the absence of Italy in Qatar 2022, his opinion about some historic players like Diego Maradona, and his expectations for this World Cup.
"If Messi or Ronaldo win this World Cup, whoever doesn't will try to win the next one" - Infantino
Gianni Infantino FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022