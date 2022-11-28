Andre Onana has been suspended by Cameroon due to disciplinary reasons after coach Rigobert Song left the goalkeeper out against Serbia.

Devis Epassy was preferred in goal for Monday's thrilling 3-3 World Cup draw, with reports suggesting Onana's omission came after a disagreement with Song over the 26-year-old's playing style against Switzerland.

Song explained after the match that he felt he needed to "take a strong action" and that "those that didn't want to be a part of that, well they can be judged."

The Cameroon Football Federation subsequently confirmed Inter goalkeeper Onana has been stepped down from his duties for an indefinite period.

"Following Rigobert Song's decision, Andre Onana has been temporarily suspended from the group for disciplinary reasons," a statement read.

"The Cameron Football Federation reiterates its full support to the head coach and his entire staff as they implement the Federation's policy aimed at preserving discipline, solidarity, complementarity and cohesion within the national team.

"FECAFOOT further reaffirms its commitment to create a peaceful atmosphere for the team and to provide them with adequate facilities for outstanding performance."

Against the Swiss, Onana had the most touches outside the box by a goalkeeper in a World Cup match (26) since 1966.

Epassy provided a more "traditional" approach that Song suggested he was looking for against Serbia, with the goalkeeper making two saves and attempting just 18 passes, though he could have done better for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's strike in first-half stoppage time.

The fallout of the Onana furore overshadowed Cameroon salvaging an unlikely draw from 3-1 down, though it dented both teams' hopes of progressing from Group G.

Cameroon face Brazil in their last group game on Friday, sitting two points behind second-placed Switzerland.