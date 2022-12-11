Karim Benzema sent his support to France ahead of their World Cup semi-final against Morocco on Wednesday, telling Les Bleus they are "almost there".

Looking to defend the trophy they lifted in Russia in 2018, France reached the final four by seeing off England in a 2-1 quarter-final victory on Saturday.

Didier Deschamps' team will now face fairytale side Morocco, the first African side to ever reach a World Cup semi-final. France are bidding to win international football's top prize for a second consecutive time.

Ballon d'Or winner Benzema was expected to lead the line for France in Qatar, but a thigh injury ruled the Real Madrid frontman out of the competition.

In his place, Milan striker Olivier Giroud has scored four goals in four games, including the winner against England.

Benzema, who has returned to training with his club, posted on social media to encourage his France team-mates.

He wrote in an Instagram post: "Come on boys. Two more games we're almost there... I'm behind you... Let's go."