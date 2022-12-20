Argentina were unable to complete their World Cup victory parade as their bus was held up by huge crowds in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

It was estimated that millions of people had flocked to the streets to welcome their World Cup heroes home, hoping to get a glimpse of Lionel Messi and the trophy.

But the sheer number of supporters in attendance made for dangerous scenes after a national holiday was declared two days after the victory over France in the final in Qatar.

Social media footage showed members of the public attempting to jump into the Argentina bus as it made its way along the planned route.

Attempts to continue were eventually abandoned, with a helicopter tour the alternative following a lengthy pause in proceedings.

Gabriela Cerruti, a spokesperson for the presidency of Argentina, posted on Twitter: "The world champions are flying over the entire route in helicopters because it became impossible to continue on land due to the explosion of popular joy.

"Let's continue to celebrate in peace and show them our love and admiration!"

AFA president Chiqui Tapia had already confirmed the team would not be able to reach the iconic Obelisco.

"They don't let us get to greet all the people who were at the Obelisco," Tapia wrote. "The same security agencies that escorted us don't allow us to move forward.

"A thousand apologies on behalf of all the champion players. A pity."