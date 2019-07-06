Megan Rapinoe looks set to be fit for the United States' Women's World Cup final against Netherlands, saying on Saturday she expects to be "good to go".

The striker, who has scored five goals in France including successive braces in the knockout wins against Spain and France, was a surprise absentee for the last-four victory over England because of a slight hamstring strain.

“Don’t drop it in the pool!” pic.twitter.com/bS5dc1C5gt — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 5, 2019

Rapinoe said after that game she expected to be ready for USA's third World Cup final in a row at the weekend and, having trained in the days leading up to the clash with the European champions, the 34-year-old believes she will be passed fit.

"As of now, I'm expecting to be ready for tomorrow. I feel good," Rapinoe said at USA's pre-match press conference.

"That's all I can really say right now. We have one more training session.

RAPINOE: I AM 'UNIQUELY AND VERY DEEPLY AMERICAN'

"I'm pretty open and honest with you. Nothing hidden. I expect to be good to go for tomorrow."

Christen Press took Rapinoe's place against England on Tuesday and headed their opening goal in a 2-1 win.