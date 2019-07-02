Steph Houghton missed a controversial late penalty as holders the United States beat England 2-1 to reach a third successive Women's World Cup final, despite the absence of inspirational co-captain Megan Rapinoe.

The Lionesses had the opportunity to at least force extra-time with an 84th-minute spot-kick, but Houghton's poor effort was saved and Millie Bright saw red late on as USA held on to ensure their title defence goes to the final stage.

Rapinoe's absence, said to be due to a hamstring issue, provided a pre-match shock, but Christian Press made a swift impact as her replacement when heading in the opener.

CHRISTEN PRESS! 🇺🇸🇺🇸



No Rapinoe, no problem! The USWNT takes the early lead again and has now scored in the first 15 minutes in every single game this #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/Xqu3u0m56V — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2019

England responded quickly, Ellen White's redirecting in an equalizer in the 19th minute for her sixth goal of the tournament.

What a goal!



Ellen White takes the lead in the Golden Boot race with her 6th goal of the #FIFAWWC. Great cross from Mead, clinical finish from White. 1-1! pic.twitter.com/U5GoaxbIRv — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2019

The USWNT retook the lead when Morgan nodded in just past the half-hour mark, her sixth goal of the World Cup coming on her birthday.

Alex Morgan scores her first goal since the opening game and retakes the lead in the Golden Boot race (6 goals, 3 assists)



She's the first player in #FIFAWWC history to score on her birthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/EGWBNIyaxI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2019

England produced a good response in the second half, starting when White had a second goal ruled out for straying marginally offside.

OFFSIDE!



VAR rules out what would have been Ellen White's second goal and second equalizer of the game! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/a1aCGeas4R — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2019

VAR awarded England a penalty when White was ruled to have been brought down, but Alyssa Naeher easily saved Houghton's penalty to maintain the USWNT's 2-1 lead.

PENALTY TO ENGLAND!



Ellen White couldn't get a foot on Stokes' cross, VAR took a look, and a penalty is called on Sauerbrunn! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/I7kqxCMLeW — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2019

England's hopes of a comeback took a hit when a frustrated Bright earned a second booking, providing a disappointing end for Phil Neville's side.