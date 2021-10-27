Carli Lloyd didn't score in her final game for the United States, but it hardly mattered. The night was all about her.

Fans chanted Lloyd’s name before Tuesday night's match, a 6-0 U.S. rout of South Korea, with one holding a sign that read: “One More World Cup, Please?”

Lloyd is retiring after a career that includes two World Cup titles and a pair of Olympic gold medals. Her crowning moment was scoring three goals in the opening 16 minutes of the U.S. victory over Japan in the 2015 Women’s World Cup final.

Lloyd’s final match was her 316th with the national team, the second-most international appearances of any player. She scored 134 goals for the United States, third most in team history, along with 61 assists.

Lloyd was subbed out in the 65th minute and sobbed as she left to a standing ovation by the crowd of 18,115 at Allianz Field. She removed her cleats and pulled off her jersey, revealing another jersey with her married name, Hollins, emblazoned on the back.

Lloyd, 39, had hinted she was nearing the end of her career before the Tokyo Olympics. The United States won the bronze medal this summer, with Lloyd scoring a pair of goals in a 4-3 victory over Australia. She announced plans to retire shortly thereafter.

She became the first American to score in four different Olympics, and her 10 goals in the event are the most for a U.S. player.