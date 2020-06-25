FIFA has announced Australia and New Zealand will be joint hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup.

A combined bid from Football Federation Australia (FFA) and New Zealand Football (NZF) saw off competition from Colombia to be awarded the tournament at a FIFA Council vote.

Following the success of the 2019 World Cup in France, the next edition will increase in size as 32 nations are to be involved.

The Colombia Football Association had hoped to become the first South American country to stage a Women's World Cup. However, they received only 13 of 35 votes.

Instead it will be Australia and New Zealand who make history, as they will host the first World Cup held across two continental confederations (Asia and Oceania).

FIFA president Gianni Infantino revealed the final verdict live on social media after congratulating both bids for their "remarkable work" during the process.

"FFA and NZF would like to thank the FIFA Council for their landmark decision, which will see the two countries host a tournament of firsts ─ the first ever co-confederation hosted FIFA World Cup, the first ever FIFA Women's World Cup to be held in the Asia-Pacific region, and the first ever to be held in the southern hemisphere," the FFA and NZF said in a statement after the announcement.

"A player-centric tournament, Australia-New Zealand promises to deliver record-breaking crowds and long-term participation growth, bringing football together 'As One' to celebrate the women's game.

"FFA and NZF would also like to thank the Australian and New Zealand governments, Matildas' and Football Ferns' fans and the entire football family who have supported the bid from the outset, as well as the bidding team who worked tirelessly to develop a bid that will unlock the untapped football potential of the Asia-Pacific region."

Brazil and Japan had also at one stage been in the running before dropping out.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said the current economic situation, fuelled by the coronavirus pandemic, was one of the reasons for its withdrawal.