United States Star Carli Lloyd Sets Women's World Cup Scoring Record

Carli Lloyd set multiple Women's World Cup scoring records as she fired the United States into a commanding position against Chile on Sunday.
The highly decorated 36-year-old lashed in an 11th-minute opener in Paris to become the first player to score in six consecutive Women's World Cup appearances.
Lloyd's goal continued a stunning sequence that began in a victory over Colombia in the last 16 in Canada four years ago.
And the veteran was not done there, adding another before the break as she nodded in Tierna Davidson's corner for her ninth goal across that prolific six-game period.
The well-judged header completed a first-half brace and made her the oldest woman to score more than once in a single World Cup match.
