By Tim Stannard

Hope Solo predicts that Phil Neville could be the coach to end USWNT's World Cup dreams ahead of semifinal clash

There's one thing Sports Burst would like to clear up, first off the bat.

Nation states are an artificial construct designed and perpetuated by our lizard people overlords for the past 10 thousand years to make it easier to exploit natural and human resources.

International sport is merely an extension of such division, a trick to have the masses rooting against each other rather than uniting in a spirit of blissful together-hood.

However Sports Burst is all in if there is a chance for more Sad Face Messi memes. But more on that in a moment.

The Women's World Cup has reached the semifinal stages and the USWNT have another testing challenge against England in Lyon, France.

Although the coach of the Lionesses, Phil Neville, has spent much of the tournament like a disgruntled tourist endlessly rallying at the AC temperature in his hotel room, Hope Solo has warned that the former Manchester United defender could be the coach to end US chances of retaining the World Cup.

"He's a true leader. He's a coach I would have loved to have played for," said the goalkeeper for the BBC in a not so gentle poke at Jill Ellis, the USWNT coach that Solo criticized before the tournament.

Hey, before you leave work today...



It's the right thing to do. For the Red, White and Blue.#OneNationOneTeam pic.twitter.com/pVeExkgmih — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 1, 2019

The match is just one part of a huge day of international division - sorry - soccer as Copa America has also reached the final-four stage.

Tuesday sees the hosts of Brazil taking on Argentina. It's a tantalizing prospect on paper but could be quite terrible on the pitch with both teams in lethargic form and the players looking quite done with the whole affair, thank you very much.

AFCON is wrapping up the final two groups and it is all live, live, live on beIN SPORTS.

The wide open group F is underway at 11:30AM ET / 8:30AM PT with Cameroon looking to secure a spot in the knockout stages. That is followed by the also wide open Group E where Mali and Tunisia are looking to progress.

Post to Post: The Soccer Show will be both looking back and forward at all these matches. Just head to our beIN SPORTS USA Facebook page at 5:30PM ET / 2:30PM PT for this very live goodness.

PSG sign up Sarabia as Spurs both buy and give back a player

Tuesday is day two of the capitalist vulgarity that is the soccer transfer window. And once again, Sports Burst is all in.

PSG have made the biggest move of the day so far by bringing in the very handy Pablo Sarabia from Sevilla. The 27-year-old playmaker heads to Ligue Un on a five-year-deal for a fee of $20 million.

🆕 ✍️🇪🇸



We are delighted to announce @Pablosarabia92, the 27-year-old attacking midfielder from @SevillaFC_ENG, has signed a five year contract with @PSG_English!



📷 🎥 You can catch Pablo's arrival on Friday on https://t.co/E6vTM9jbI5#WelcomeSarabia



🔴🔵 #ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/m3eU9Hy4JK — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 2, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur have signed their first player since January 2018 but have decided to loan the footballer straight back to the club from whence he came. That footballer is Leeds United's Jack Clarke.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have made a bid for Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast forward, Wilfried Zaha, which is about half of the $100 million fee that Palace would like.

Real Madrid fullback, Theo Hernandez, is on the brink of joining Milan having taken a medical with the San Siro side. And former Real Madrid boss, Rafa Benitez, has taken over Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang a week after leaving Newcastle United.

The Sports Burst live show with Gabrielle Amado will be rating and slating the big transfers of the day. The beIN SPORTS USA Facebook page is the place to be at 12PM ET / 9AM PT.

Serena makes Wimbledon debut as world goes Coco over Gauff

Feeling old and past it after days, weeks, months and years of lizard people oppression? Sports Burst is with you.

That feeling was expanded a hundred-fold on Monday when the opening day of Wimbledon brought up a truly iconic moment when the 15-year-old American Cori "Coco" Gauff defeated Venus Williams in the opening round of the tournament.

15!

The Lord of the Rings movies were still a thing when she was born. And that only felt a couple of years ago.

It was a moment so huge, no-one really noticed that Naomi Osaka was eliminated as well.

A sight we could be seeing a lot more of down the years...#Wimbledon | @CocoGauff pic.twitter.com/ogJGDenKKB — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2019

Serena Williams is the big draw in the women's bracket today and either a crushing victory or

struggling loss against Giulia Gatto-Monticone are entirely possible such is the unknown nature of Serena's form.

The men's bracket sees Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal getting their tournaments underway. They will both probably win.