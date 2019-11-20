Uribe Earns Colombia 1-0 Win Over Ecuador in Friendly November 20, 2019 14:15 5:58 min Los Cafeteros narrowly saw off Ecuador 1-0 at Red Bull Arena Mateus Uribe thanks to a first-half Mateus Uribe goal. Highlights Ecuador Colombia -Latest Videos 5:58 min Colombia Edge Ecuador in Friendly 0:30 min Tottenham Appoint Mourinho 4:42 min Libya Come Back For Qualifier Win Over Tanzania 0:30 min Candidates to Take Over at Tottenham 4:24 min Egypt Book AFCON U-23 Final Spot 0:30 min Tottenham Sack Pochettino 1:00 min Sobhi Gives Egypt Lead Over South Africa 0:30 min Maradona Steps Down At Gimnasia 3:33 min Weekend Winners: CR7 Tops Player Power Rankings 6:50 min Ivory Coast Beat Ghana to Reach AFCON U-23 Final