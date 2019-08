United States men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter has announced the 26-man squad for a pair of upcoming friendlies.

The USMNT will host rivals Mexico in East Rutherford, NJ on September 6, and Uruguay in St. Louis, MO on September 10.

The United States' previous outing was a 1-0 defeat to Mexico in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final in July.