ABEL FERREIRA
Head Coach, Palmeiras
"We know that in football there are never absolute certainties. We believe we understand the views of non-football journalists who tend to assign a winner before the match takes place. But football is not like that. Football is not an exact science. Football is not 2+2 equals 4. For me, both in football and in life, when you believe and have faith, everything is possible."
"No certainties in football" - Ferreira not preparing Palmeiras for Chelsea yet
