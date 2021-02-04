Bayern Munich will face Al Ahly in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup after the African champions knocked out home favorites Al Duhail on Thursday.

The clash at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan was settled by a fine strike from Hussein El Shahat 30 minutes in, the winger finding the bottom-left corner from the edge of the box after Bassam Hisham had lost possession.

Walter Bwalya, who forced the defensive error, tucked away a composed finish but saw the goal disallowed for offside following a VAR review.

Qatari champions Al Duhail improved after the break, but Pitso Mosimane's men were relatively comfortable as they saw out the 1-0 victory.

Al Ahly will meet Bayern on Monday as the European champions bid to win the tournament for the second time.