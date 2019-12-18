Firmino Sinks Rayados in Injury Time to Seal Liverpool's Final Berth

Roberto Firmino came off the bench and scored a 91st-minute goal to earn Liverpool a 2-1 win over Monterrey and a spot in the Club World Cup final.

Jurgen Klopp opted to name Firmino and Sadio Mane among the substitutes, while Jordan Henderson started at centre-back with Virgil van Dijk - one of the Reds' two first-team centre-backs in the squad - absent due to illness.

This Salah ball to feed Keita 🤤



Liverpool took the lead vs Monterrey in the #ClubWC semifinal, but it wouldn't last long... pic.twitter.com/7zINzXFZar — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2019

Liverpool looked like they would be able to cope without two of their electric front three when Naby Keita put them ahead in the 11th minute, but Rogelio Funes Mori – the twin brother of former Everton defender Ramiro – hit back three minutes later.

What a response by @Rayados!



Rogelio Funes Mori follows up from close range with his 100th career goal for the club. pic.twitter.com/HuPHpQkDP3 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2019

Klopp was forced to send on Mane and Firmino in a bid to avoid extra time and the Brazilian turned home fellow substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold's low cross six minutes after coming on to book a meeting with Flamengo on Saturday.