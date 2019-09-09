The United States beat Brazil 89-73 on Monday to book a quarter-final meeting with France at the FIBA World Cup, as well as qualifying for the Olympics.

The defending champions are now 5-0 in China, having boasted far too much firepower for Brazil, who crashed out with defeat.

Brazil's elimination means Team USA and Argentina are both through to the 2020 Olympic Games as they will finish the World Cup as the two top FIBA Americas teams.

Monday's victory secured USA top spot in Group K, though they only had a narrow half-time lead - 43-39 - behind 10 points apiece from Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker and Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner.

But USA opened up on offense following the restart, with Celtics guard Marcus Smart hitting a late three-pointer to give the side a 67-56 lead through three quarters.

They stretched their lead further late on, as Walker and Turner each ended on 16 points.

A tougher test is expected against France, however, with NBA stars Nicolas Batum, Rudy Gobert and Evan Fournier primed to take on the 2014 winners.