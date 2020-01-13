Barca B coach Francesc Xavier García Pimienta is being sounded out for a potential promotion to Barcelona's first team, reports Sport.

Ernesto Valverde is under enormous pressure after the Supercopa de Espana semi-final loss to Atletico Madrid, but Xavi has reportedly turned down the job – for now.

Amid contrasting reports over Barcelona's next decision, Pimienta could be handed the reins of the first team on a temporary basis until higher profile candidates become available.

Xavi cited his commitment to closing out the season as Al Sadd manager during a recent press conference, while Ronald Koeman has repeatedly said he will not leave his post as the Netherlands manager until after Euro 2020.

From an institutional standpoint, Pimienta ticks a lot of the prerequisite boxes for a Barcelona manager.

He came through La Masia as a player, has managed a number of youth teams and Barca B, and has been around the club for over two decades.

Another name being linked with the position is former Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino, according to RAC1.

Valverde oversaw Barcelona's training session on Monday amid widespread reports he will meet with the club's board later on Monday.