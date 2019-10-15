Barcelona will not be pursuing Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar any longer, Mundo Deportivo reports.

The rise of 16-year-old phenom Ansu Fati is one of the reasons the Catalans will not chase the Brazilian forward, while his track record with injuries is also working against his chances of returning to the LaLiga club.

Neymar looked poised to secure a move to his former club during the summer when he incited PSG fans by declaring Barcelona's epic comeback over Les Parisiens in the 2016/17 Champions League season as one of his fondest memories in football.

Despite the 27-year-old's best efforts, representatives from both clubs failed to broker a deal for his sale before the summer transfer window closed, and he remains a PSG player.

After missing the majority of last season through injury and suspension, Neymar suffered a fresh setback on Sunday when he was forced off in the 12th minute of Brazil's international friendly with Nigeria clutching his hamstring as he headed to the bench.