Barcelona are ready to offload Jean-Clair Todibo in January, Sport reports.

Todibo joined from Toulouse in January after bringing forward a transfer previously agreed for the end of the 2018/19 season.

The 19-year-old defender has made just three appearances this season, but he is being tracked by the likes of Manchester United, AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen.

Barca are reportedly prepared to sell him as long as they can include an option to buy him back in the deal.