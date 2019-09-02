GOAL

Barcelona have confirmed Rafinha has signed an extension on his current contract and will join Celta de Vigo on a season-long loan.

Financial restrictions mean the Galician club were unable to afford to sign the 26-year-old permanently.

The midfielder has extended his deal by one year to 2020-21, and joins Celta for no up front loan fee aside from fully taking on his salary, though Barca could recoup $1.6million (€1.5m) in incentives.

Rafinha made his LaLiga debut while on loan at Celta during the 2013/14 season, and made an additional 33 appearances for the club before returning to Barcelona.