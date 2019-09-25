Lionel Messi is "the best player in history" according to LaLiga president Javier Tebas, who hailed the Barcelona superstar.

Messi claimed The Best FIFA Men's Player award for the first time, ahead of Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo in Milan on Monday.

A five-time Ballon d'Or winner, captain Messi has celebrated a club-record 34 titles at Barcelona, where he emerged in 2004.

Debate as to who is the greatest player is often centered on Messi, Ronaldo, Diego Maradona and Pele, but Tebas has no doubts.

"He's the best player in history," Tebas said of Messi, who was substituted at half-time of Tuesday's 2-1 win over Villarreal due to an adductor problem. "We're lucky to have him in LaLiga.

"I cannot imagine a league without Messi. He was born in the Spanish league and I hope he ends [his career] here."