Luis Suarez revealed he is happy for Barcelona to find his long-term successor.

"As a fan of the club, I have to think about the future," the Uruguayan striker told beIN SPORTS in an exclusive interview.

"Maybe the best thing is if [the club] sign a young or an established player to carry the torch as Barcelona’s number 9."

The 32-year-old has scored 187 goals and assisted a further 99 in 263 games with the LaLiga club, but is open to the idea of a new arrival to increase competition for his starting place.

Suarez also addressed Lionel Messi's remarks about retirement after collecting his sixth Ballon d'Or: "They were misinterpreted...He wanted to say, given his age, he might have to contend with retiring in a couple of years."

But he is confident his close friend and teammate has not plans of hanging up his boots anytime soon: "I’m sure Leo Messi will continue for a long while yet."

El Pistolero then discussed Antoine Griezmann's assimilation to the squad, saying the Frenchman "feels very comfortable and at ease [at Barcelona]."

As for the possibility of Neymar returning to Camp Nou, Suarez said he "would love to see him playing soccer where he feels happy."