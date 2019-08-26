LeBron James praised Antoine Griezmann following Sunday's game at the Camp Nou.

Griezmann scored his first and second competitive goals as a Barcelona player in a 5-2 victory over Real Betis, and admitted afterwards to copying the NBA superstar during the celebration for the latter.

The French forward paid homage to the four-time NBA MVP after bagging his brace by throwing confetti into the air and standing with arms outstretched, mimicking his famous 'chalk toss' warm-up routine.

LeBron congratulated the 28-year-old and endorsed his celebration on Twitter.

"I see you brother," the Los Angeles Lakers forward wrote, "Helluva match and the chalk/confetti toast was right on point."

@AntoGriezmann I see you brother!! Helluva match and the chalk/confetti toast was right on point 🙌🏾😉!! 👑 https://t.co/qd3StjIKRu — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 26, 2019

Griezmann also revealed how that goal came from watching Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi - who was in attendance but sidelined due to injury - do the same in training.

"I saw Leo do that in training and I copied him," Griezmann told Movistar.

He added of his celebration: "I like the ritual that LeBron James does before the games and I tried to copy him. I hope I can keep copying him for many more games - that would be the best signal."

After the game, Griezmann took to Twitter to say: "How beautiful it is to score at Camp Nou! Thank you for your support, may our colours shine!"

Que bonito es marcar en el Camp Nou! Gracias por vuestro apoyo culés, que brillen nuestros colores! 🙌🏻🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/cva9iowYs8 — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) August 25, 2019

Barca's win was the first of the new season, Ernesto Valverde's side having lost 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao in their opening fixture.

They face Osasuna on Saturday in their final match before the international break.