Is Valverde on Borrowed Time at Barcelona? January 9, 2020 18:13 2:03 min The Barcelona board backed Ernesto Valverde after the club's shock UCL eliminations to Roma and Liverpool, but patience for the Spanish coach is beginning to wear thin reports our Jamie Easton.. Lionel Messi UEFA Champions League Barcelona La Liga Ernesto Valverde -Latest Videos 2:03 min Is Valverde on Borrowed Time? 1:55 min Bale's Agent Rules Out MLS Move 1:03 min Villarreal Reject Lyon Offer For Ekambi 1:12 min Espanyol Smash Club Record to Sign De Tomas 0:49 min PSG Surprised By Icardi - Verratti 0:22 min Mbappe Avoids PSG Contract Questions 0:51 min Zidane Delights In Supercopa Win Over Valencia 2:08 min Lille Blank Amiens In Coupe de la Ligue 7:04 min Icardi Hat-Trick In PSG Rout Of ASSE 1:04 min Cabaye Penalty Cuts PSG Lead Over ASSE