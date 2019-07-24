Andres Iniesta welcomed the Barcelona squad to Japan ahead of Saturday's preseason friendly against Vissel Kobe.

The LaLiga club released a video showing the 34-year-old embrace a number of his former teammates and friends as well as some of the team's new signings, including Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong.

Iniesta ended a 21-year association with Barca to join the J1 League side at the end of the 2017-18 season.

He was captain of the Blaugrana in his final three seasons with the club and wore the armband in the 2015 Champions League final when Barca beat Juventus 3-1 in Berlin to complete a treble.

The Barcelona squad was also greeted another two familiar faces in David Villa and Sergi Samper, who also enjoyed successful stints with the Catalan giants.