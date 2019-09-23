GOAL

Barcelona director Maria Teixidor has said the club could attempt to sign a player like USWNT star Megan Rapinoe.

"I think we're in a position to be able to sign that level of player,” Texidor told Spanish outlet Gol.

The answer came after Rapinoe said in an interview last week that she could see herself moving to Spain at the end of her career.

"I'm getting a little bit older, do they want an aging Megan Rapinoe?" the USWNT star said when asked about moving to Spain. "I'm open to all offers, of course. The idea honestly of playing overseas is very attractive to me. I love traveling. I played in Lyon for a year and absolutely loved it.

"Maybe at the end of my career I'll get over to Spain. I think the culture-wise would fit good for me."

In the interview, Rapinoe also described her LaLiga allegiances as "more Barca than anyone." After discussing the virtues of other LaLiga giants, Rapinoe said, "Barca's the one in here," while pointing to her heart.

Rapinoe currently plays her club soccer for Seattle's Reign FC in the National Women's Soccer League.