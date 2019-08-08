We Don't Know What Will Happen – Valverde Unsure About Coutinho Future

Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde believes Philippe Coutinho will remain with the LaLiga champions, but admitted he was unsure.

Coutinho, 27, has been linked with a return to the Premier League, a year and a half after joining Barca from Liverpool for a reported €114million (£105m).

Although Tottenham, Manchester United and Arsenal were all reportedly interested in the Brazil international, a move to a Premier League side is now off the table following the closure of the transfer window in England.

But the transfer window remains open in a number of other top European leagues, including Ligue 1, the Bundesliga and Serie A.

Valverde is far from certain about Coutinho's future, but he thinks the attacker will stay at Camp Nou.

"We do not know what will happen, but Philippe is a player who is with us," he told a news conference after Wednesday's 2-1 friendly win over Napoli.

"He has not played but the plan we have with him is the same. We'll see if he plays a few minutes on Saturday.

"But he is a player who is with us and we have him, of course. He is with us and we think he will continue with us.

"In all these transfer windows there is talk of many things."