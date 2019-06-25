Sports Burst - Barca Want Neymar for Life

By Tim Stannard

Neymar reportedly willing to accept pay cut in a bid to return to Barcelona

There are currently four major soccer tournaments taking place around the world, yet a footballer who is not featuring in any of them simply won't shift from the headlines.

Neymar has parked a Winnebago of attention in the campsite of destiny and is setting up shop for the summer.

Tuesday sees Barcelona-based outlet 'Sport' taking all of its media chips and going all in on Neymar returning to the Camp Nou this summer with the footballer prepared to take a significant pay cut to push through the deal.

But fear not. Neymar will not need Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez campaigning on his behalf over wage conditions as the Brazilian will still reportedly be bringing in $27 million a year, down from $40 million in a five-year deal that will take Neymar close to the end of his playing career.

Amigos & companheiros .. honra e satisfação em fazer parte desse grupo! pic.twitter.com/Gy8Mv9aakg — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) June 21, 2019

But what about Antoine Griezmann? Well, the paper is insisting that the Frenchman will also be arriving this summer in a splurge for both footballers that could top $400 million and leave Barcelona with a fairly tasty forward line to say the least.

Let's find out of the Sports Burst live show with Gabrielle Amado is buying any of this by heading to our beIN SPORTS USA Facebook page at 12PM ET / 9AM PT.

Seedorf to lead Cameroon through turbulent AFCON times

Sports Burst doesn't know whether it is coming or going today. Nor does football, which is simultaneously in two states of flux. More on that in a second.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations continues on Tuesday with end of the first round of group games. The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon are in action in a bid to retain the title. Clarence Seedorf is a familiar face on the touchline with the former Real Madrid midfielder and Milan manager in charge of a bit of a troubled team that is taking on Guinea-Bissau.

However, preparations have not exactly been smooth for Cameroon with player protests before the tournament over bonuses. That game gets underway at 1PM ET / 10AM PT live on beIN SPORTS.

One of the strong favorites to win the tournament, Ghana, is taking on Benin in the day's second game at 4PM ET / 1PM PT.

Now, onto the confusion. AFCON is a season-ending affair in theory. Yet the 2019-2020 Champions League officially gets underway today with Tre Penne of San Marino playing Andorra's FC Santa Coloma in the first preliminary round.

Heatwave to hit Women's World Cup ahead of USWNT v France fiesta

The Women's World Cup is facing some brutal conditions this week as the knockout stages continue.

A severe heat wave is due to strike Europe seeing temperatures pushing 105 degrees in some areas. Indeed, Italy's Last 16 clash against China today in Montpellier, France, could see the temperature edging towards 100 degrees.

The Netherlands are taking on Japan in the day's second clash. Let's see if either game reaches the majesty of Friday's quarterfinal clash between the US and France that Megan Rapinoe is hoping will be a "s***show circus." Which means "awesome" apparently.

Thanks once again for the support, Reims. We’ll see you all in Paris! Go USA! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mp0JpqX1n7 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) June 24, 2019

Copa America takes a few days off with the group stages now over. Everything reboots on Thursday with Brazil taking on Paraguay in the quarterfinals. After that, Argentina will be knocked out by Venezuela, Colombia defeats Chile and Uruguay eases past Peru.

Sports Burst has just been handed a note to say that the Concacaf Gold Cup continues. Group B wraps up tonight with Curacao looking to ease into the quarterfinals by getting something out of a clincher with Jamaica.

Post to Post: The Soccer Show will sneak a peak at all these matches. Just head to our beIN SPORTS USA Facebook page at 5:30PM ET / 2:30PM PT.