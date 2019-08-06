Report: Coutinho to Join Arsenal on Loan

GOAL

After much speculation, L’Equipe report that Arsenal are set to complete a loan deal for Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho.

The former Liverpool star, who has endured a tough time at Camp Nou, is poised to complete a return to the Premier League by linking up with the Gunners.

Before joining the LaLiga giants at the beginning of 2018, Coutinho spent five years in the Premier League, making 152 appearances, scoring 41 goals and providing 35 assists in the English top-flight.

Unai Emery has denied claims the Gunners were looking at a temporary deal for the 27-year-old.

"I like Coutinho as a footballer, but it is another thing that we are interested in him," the Arsenal boss told El Larguero. "We have never talked about Coutinho."