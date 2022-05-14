Liverpool were dealt a huge blow in the first half of their FA Cup final clash with Chelsea as Mohamed Salah limped off injured.

The Egyptian forward suddenly sat down inside the Blues half 33 minutes into the contest, walking off gingerly to be replaced by Diogo Jota after receiving attention from the Reds' medical team.

Salah's exit marks just the second time he has been substituted during the first half of a Liverpool match, with the first also coming in a major final when he was infamously injured by Sergio Ramos' challenge in a 3-1 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in 2018.

Should the 29-year-old's injury prove serious, it would represent a monumental blow to Liverpool's hopes of adding to February's EFL Cup win over the coming weeks, with two Premier League matches and a Champions League final rematch with Los Blancos on the horizon.

Salah declared earlier this month that "everyone" at Anfield wanted to face Madrid in that contest, and will be desperate to be fit to feature in Paris after saying the team has a "score to settle" with Carlo Ancelotti's men.

The attacker has scored 30 goals and provided 15 assists in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side, and was recently nominated for the Premier League's Player of the Season award, having scored the most goals (22) and recorded the most assists (13) in the competition so far this term.