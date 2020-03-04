Eric Dier was involved in an altercation with a fan following Tottenham's fifth-round defeat in the FA Cup.

The England international launched himself into the stands of the Tottenham Stadium to confront a supporter who had allegedly shouted racial abuse at Gedson Fernandes after the Tottenham player had missed the decisive penalty in a shootout against Norwich City.

With the stadium emptying, stewards separated Dier from the individual involved, with clips of the clash quickly emerging on social media.

So Eric Dier ran into the crowd after the Norwich Spurs to confront a fan. Allegedly it was someone who aimed racist abuse at his teammate Gedson Fernandes. Absolutely fair play to him if so. 👏pic.twitter.com/LWRs0bdrCE — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) March 4, 2020

Norwich sealed their passage to the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1991-92 after overcoming the hosts in a dramatic 3-2 shootout win following a 1-1 draw, with goalkeeper Tim Krul providing the heroics for the Canaries with two saves.

Asked about the altercation in his post-match media conference, Mourinho said: "I don't think that belongs to the game. The game was a fantastic representation of the FA Cup, but I cannot run away from the question.

"I think Eric Dier did what we as professionals cannot do but when someone insults you and your family is involved, especially your young brother...

"This person insulted Eric, the younger brother was not happy with the situation, and Eric was not happy. We as professionals cannot do what he did."

Mourinho did not want Tottenham to punish Dier for his actions, adding: "If the club discipline Eric Dier, I would not agree with it. But what he did was wrong."