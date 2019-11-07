Hamilton Found Empowerment Behind The Wheel November 7, 2019 17:29 0:56 min Six-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton recalls being bullied as a child and the escape martial arts and motorsport provided him. Formula 1 -Latest Videos 0:56 min Hamilton Found Empowerment Behind The Wheel 1:44 min Rea Welcomes Intrateam Challenge From Lowes 1:24 min Born on beIN: Emerson - Barca Owned, Betis Honed 0:31 min PSG's Leonardo Slams Zidane For Mbappe Comments 0:38 min Flick Confirms Temporary Role at Bayern 0:36 min Rodrygo: "I Have To Stay Calm" After UCL Hat-Trick 0:40 min Simeone: Atleti "Need Action, Not Words" 4:12 min Wenger Not Ruling Out Bayern Munich Job 2:04 min Wenger Denies Bayern Munich Rumors 0:36 min Defiant Emery Responds to Mourinho Rumors