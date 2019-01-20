OMNISPORT

Sebastian Vettel believes legendary seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher would be proud of his son Mick, who has joined Ferrari's Driver Academy.

It was announced on Saturday that Schumacher Jr had signed with the team that helped his father to five consecutive drivers' titles between 2000 and 2004.

The 50-year-old has not been seen in public since suffering head injuries in a skiing accident in December 2013.

Mick Schumacher, Formula 3 European champion in 2018, will race in Formula 2 this year and over the weekend was part of Germany's team for the Race of Champions Nations Cup alongside Vettel, who was full of praise for the 19-year-old.

"Of course it is special to form a team with Mick. During my debut in the Race of Champions, I watched Michael and now I could do it together with his son," said Vettel, himself a four-time F1 world champion with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013.

"I'm sure Michael would be extremely proud of his son."

Germany finished second behind Team Nordic and Mick Schumacher added: "It was a huge experience and it is very cool to do this together with Sebastian. Sebastian did a great job and I'm sure we would not have gotten that far without him."