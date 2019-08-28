Spanish GP To Remain On F1 Calendar In 2020

OMNISPORT

The Spanish Grand Prix will remain on the Formula One calendar in 2020 after an agreement was reached on Tuesday.

An agreement was signed with the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, a partnership formed by the Government of Catalonia, the Real Automovil Club de Catalunya (RACC) and the Montmelo Town Council, it was announced.

The Spanish GP has been held every year since 1986, while it first took place in 1913.

"We are pleased to confirm that the Spanish Grand Prix will be on the calendar of the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship," F1 chief executive Chase Carey said in a statement. "The decision to continue to stage a round of the pinnacle of motorsport in Spain, a country with a great motor-racing tradition, dating back to the start of the last century, is part of our strategy of maintaining Formula 1's European roots, while also currently expanding the championship into new territories.

"The promoter's willingness to be part of Formula 1 going into 2020 is proof of the sport's ability to act as a catalyst for regions to hold world-class events and also to have a positive impact on the area's economy. In the coming months, we will continue our discussions to see if we can further extend this advantageous relationship.

"In the meantime, I would like to thank Quim Torra, the Catalan President for his vital support in these negotiations, in the hope of celebrating a fantastic 50th Spanish Grand Prix in 2020, the 30th to be held at one of the most technically demanding circuits on the world championship calendar."

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has won the past three editions of the Spanish Grand Prix.