Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg have been disqualified from the Japanese Grand Prix for using an illegal braking aid.

The Renault drivers finished sixth and 10th at Suzuka this month. However, Racing Point lodged a protest against the brake bias adjustment system used on the duo's cars.

Formula One's governing body, the FIA, held a hearing on Wednesday and, despite coming to the decision that the system did not breach technical regulations, opted to expunge Renault's results from the race.

The FIA came to that ruling as it found the system did constitute a driver aid.

Charles Leclerc, Pierre Gasly, Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll and Daniil Kvyat are set to benefit from the change in race classification.

Renault have until 10:00 CDT (15:00 GMT) on October 24 to appeal the decision.